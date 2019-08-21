|
|
Faith Booker West, 53, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Retreat Doctors Hospice in Richmond, Va. She was born in Ware Neck, Va. She was the daughter of the late Grey Ramsey and Patsy Booker Ramsey. She retired as a food services coordinator for over 20 years and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sibling, Helen Brown (Randy), Audrey Miller (Dan), J.C. Booker (Sandy), Kenneth Ramsey, Jean Seay, Juanita Ramsey, Kay Harlow, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to either St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019