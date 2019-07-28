|
|
Fannye Alice Spivey Burden Ashley, "MEME", went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Jackson, NC to the late Frank and Mary Spivey in 1929.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Hand and grandson, Cam Rich, her husbands, Charles B. Burden and Roy Ashley, four brothers, and seven sisters.
Fannye is survived by her daughters Alice Phillips Rich (Ben) of Newport News, Cindy McDougal (Mitch) of Poquoson; son-in-law, Jim Hand, of Carrollton, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Rachel Gassner and Eloise Smith and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife and mother and MEME. Fannye drove a school bus and cashiered in the lunchroom for Newport News Public Schools; she was an amazing seamstress and could "whip up" an outfit in no time at all, and she was particularly known for her prom and formal dresses for her daughters and nieces.
We would like to thank the staff at The Hidenwood Assisted Living for the Love and care that they gave our Mother.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Wes Taylor, with interment following in Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601 or the Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607 https://prm.info.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019