|
|
Friday evening December 6, 2019 Farris Newell passed away from a short illness, with her family by her side. She was proceeded in death by her husband John Newell and her father Richard Snelling.
Farris was a dedicated employee of Bon Secours for over 30 years. She never knew a stranger and would always put a smile on her co-workers and patients faces. Farris's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was everyone's favorite MeMe. Farris loved the beach and her family will cherish all of the memories they made during their summer beach trips.
She is survived by her two daughter's Ashley Newell and Lauren Banks (Tim); her mother Minnie Snelling; sister Monica Woolley (Travis); her grandchildren Eli, Arianna, and Mya along with a host of other loving family and friends.
A celebration of Farris's life will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12th at 6:30 PM. Please leave condolences online at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 10, 2019