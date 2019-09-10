|
|
Fay Etta Hafer, 83, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Fay was a loving wife and mother. Fay was a devoted Christian and a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Newport News, VA for fifty years.
Fay is survived by her husband, Ronald Hafer; sons, Robert Hafer and wife, Audrey, Wayne Hafer and wife, Katie, and Dale Hafer and wife Ramona; three siblings, Terri Miller, Doris Dawson, and Linda Stewart; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. George's Episcopal Church, 15446 Warwick Blvd., Newport News VA 23608. A reception will follow at the church, Gravely Hall, by the Daughters of the Kings Prayer Group. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be sent to St. George's Episcopal Church in memory of Fay. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 10, 2019