Fay Lavern Cunningham of Williamsburg, VA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1949, in Gladstone, VA.
In 1968, Fay started working for Whitehall Robins/American Home Products Company. Upon moving to Williamsburg in 1994, she continued to work for the company; retiring in 1996. A few years later, Fay started working for Berkeley Pharmacy. She eventually transferred to the Williamsburg Drug Company, where she specialized in Compression Stockings; retiring in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cosby and Evelyn Cunningham, three siblings, three children, two grandchildren, and her children's father.
Fond memories will forever remain with her children, Brittney Cox, Ryan Cox, and special son, James McCray Jr.; six grandchildren, Destinee Fay, James IV "Lj", Hosea-Amir James, Kaleighja, James III "JJ", and Shamar; two great-grandchildren, Jakayla and VJ; sisters and brothers, Shirley, Marie, Linda (Nelson), Cosby (Carla), Billy (Peggy), and Ray (Ann); a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends who loved her dearly. She will forever be remembered as Momma, Nana, FeFe, and Fancy Fay.
The children and grandchildren ask that family and friends join them to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at 262 Archers Mead Williamsburg VA, 23185. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
We would like to give a special THANK YOU to Riverside Hospice and Palliative Care, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Doctors' Hospital, Sentara Family Medicine, and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, Williamsburg Landing and Rehab, Consulate Health of Williamsburg, and Whiting's Funeral Home. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 20, 2020.