Hampton- Faye Ann Howard (nee Brown), 75, was carried on angel's wings to heaven's gates on February 8, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 12, 1942 to Charlton and Lucille Brown.She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Michael Brown and two sons, David and Steven Rice.Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Dr. Robert E. Howard; two sons, Lt. Kenneth Rice and his wife, Sarah and their three children, Sophia, Charlton and Sebastian and Cliff Rice, as well as her brother Timothy Brown and her niece, Denny Rice. Faye was a dear and committed friend to so many who will also mourn her loss as they remember and celebrate her life.Faye was a woman of strong character, unbelievable strength, deep compassion and overwhelming generosity to both family and friends. She suffered many losses in her lifetime, but remained a woman of deep Catholic faith through it all. God has welcomed her home and is holding her in His embrace.She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1961 and went on to get her degree as a Registered Dental Hygienist at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale. She loved her work until she retired and then found her greatest joy as a Nana to her three grandchildren. She was a leader and passionate supporter of the La Leche League, an organization to help mothers worldwide to breastfeed through mother-to-mother support, information and education. She was always available to her family and friends to offer a listening ear and a helping hand or word of encouragement. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter with a flair for the bold and dramatic.A memorial mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 7 Frank Lane, Ft. Monroe, VA 23651.Memorial donations may be made to the church in Faye's name. Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted the family with arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary