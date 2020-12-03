1/1
Faye Bettina Walker
Faye Bettina Walker, 66, of Richmond, Virginia died on November 25, 2020 in Hampton, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Mayah O. Walker-Taylor of Richmond, Virginia, and predeceased by her husband, Joseph G. Taylor, Jr, as well as her parents, Harry H. Walker and Hazel L. Walker.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Virginia 23663 757-723-4117. A private service will be held the following day; however, the private service will be live streamed. For the full obituary and live stream service link, please visit www.smithbrothersfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to PayPal.Me/MyMbaye88, Mayah Walker-Taylor, c/o Walker-Harris Family, 231 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA 23669, or ezibumuntu.org. Thank you.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
December 2, 2020
Maya, I am so shocked to hear of Faye's passing. I always enjoyed the visits with your parents when I would go to visit Grandma Bass in Richmond. Faye will be greatly missed by all. Love, Elaine Kenny,
Elaine Kenny
Family
