Faye Bettina Walker, 66, of Richmond, Virginia died on November 25, 2020 in Hampton, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Mayah O. Walker-Taylor of Richmond, Virginia, and predeceased by her husband, Joseph G. Taylor, Jr, as well as her parents, Harry H. Walker and Hazel L. Walker.A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Virginia 23663 757-723-4117. A private service will be held the following day; however, the private service will be live streamed. For the full obituary and live stream service link, please visit www.smithbrothersfh.com In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to PayPal.Me/MyMbaye88, Mayah Walker-Taylor, c/o Walker-Harris Family, 231 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA 23669, or ezibumuntu.org . Thank you.