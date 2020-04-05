|
SUFFOLK- Faye Hester, 81, died April 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband, Russell B. McNamara; parents, William L. and Eva Trench Brinkley; son, Joseph McNamara; and brother, William Brinkley, Jr. Faye was a retired district sales manager with Avon Products and attended Nansemond River Baptist Church.
Faye is survived by her husband, George O. Hester, Jr.; daughter, Julia Faye Doyle and husband Harvey; brother, James Brinkley and wife Lynne; grandchildren, Kyle Doyle and Kevin Doyle; great- grandchildren, Madelynn Doyle, Ryleigh Doyle and Aiden Pritchett; nieces, Shannon Temaat, Meredith Poland, Charity Stibolt and Lisa Winebarger; nephew, Beau Brinkley; step-children, Dr. Grady Hester, DVM and wife LuAnn, and Karen Culbertson; step-grandson, Seth Doleman; and extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8. Friends are invited to pay their respects and view on Tuesday, Apr. 7, from 9 AM to 5 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org or Heartland Hospice, Suffolk office. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020