O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church
830-25th St.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church
830-25th St.
Newport News, VA
View Map

Faye G. Slidge

Faye G. Slidge Obituary
Faye G. Slidge, 86, departed this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Faye was a member of Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Continental Societies Inc.

Faye leaves her devoted daughters, Shelley Slidge (Robert), Deborah Holmes, Valerie Slidge, Annette Slidge and Deneane Bell; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830-25th St., Newport News. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by a Wake service from 6-7 p.m. Mrs. Slidge will lie in state two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
