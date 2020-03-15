|
|
Faye G. Slidge, 86, departed this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Faye was a member of Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Continental Societies Inc.
Faye leaves her devoted daughters, Shelley Slidge (Robert), Deborah Holmes, Valerie Slidge, Annette Slidge and Deneane Bell; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830-25th St., Newport News. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by a Wake service from 6-7 p.m. Mrs. Slidge will lie in state two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020