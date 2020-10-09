1/1
FAYE MARIE ROSS
Faye Marie Ross, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at York Convalescent Center. Born in Lakes Charles, LA, she had been a resident of the Peninsula since 1946. She worked as an emergency room tech at Williamsburg Community Hospital and finished her career as a patient assistant with Dr. Grasinger of Williamsburg. She lived on the Chickahominy River for years before moving back to Newport News to be closer to family. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Faye was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Hitt and her husband, Bruce, of Newport News, VA, Kenneth Ross of Provincetown, MA and Bob Ross and his wife, Debbie, of Carrolton, VA; her siblings, Frederick Martin and Betty Broussard both of Lake Charles, LA; her 4 grandchildren, Lori Lorson (Jayson), Whitney Culp (Chris), Harrison Hitt and Maggie Hall (Payton); great-grandchildren, Logan and Christian Culp, Trey and Tanner Hitt and Carter Hall; step-grandchildren, Brandon Wilson (Krysti) and Shawn Wilson (Jenna)and step-great-grandchildren, Chase and Mia Wilson. The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to her caregiver, Heather Horsley for all her compassion and care and to York Convalescent Center.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Lake Charles, LA, 1225 2nd St, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Masks are required at the cemetery as well as social distancing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
