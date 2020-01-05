|
|
Faye McNeill Campbell was called home on January 1, 2020, by her Heavenly Father. She was born on September 10, 1926, in Biscoe, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Burton (Sammy); sons, David Campbell and Donnie Campbell (Patsy); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Daisy Jordan.
The family will receive friends at Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA on Tuesday, January 7 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at the church. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Faye's memory may be made to Parkview Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020