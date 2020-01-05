Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
604 Hilton Blvd
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Parkview Baptist Church
604 Hilton Blvd
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye McNeill Campbell


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye McNeill Campbell Obituary
Faye McNeill Campbell was called home on January 1, 2020, by her Heavenly Father. She was born on September 10, 1926, in Biscoe, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Burton (Sammy); sons, David Campbell and Donnie Campbell (Patsy); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Daisy Jordan.

The family will receive friends at Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA on Tuesday, January 7 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at the church. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Faye's memory may be made to Parkview Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -