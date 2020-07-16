Felix Emmanuel King, 56, was called home on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was first generation American born to immigrant parents, born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 15, in the year of our Lord 1963. He was the youngest of five children. Felix graduated Salutatorian from his High School and served in the United States Army. After leaving the Army he moved to Newport News, VA with his parents and joined the Newport News Church of the Nazarene where he served as a Sunday School Teacher. Felix moved in with his sister, Lucinda, re-dedicated his life to Christ, was re-baptized and joined the Tabernacle Baptist Church which his sister is an active member. He became active and served as substitute Sunday School Teacher for the age 40+ class. He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell King. He is survived by his mother, Jenettha King; his brother, Malcolm Herbert; his sisters, Judy Herbert, Marcia Hedges, Lucinda Vedette King-Ford; nieces and nephews, 3 aunts, several cousins and a host of friends. He was a good son, brother, and friend, and will be greatly missed. God said "my child, come home. You have suffered enough." And so, he has gone home to be with Jesus, whom he loved, and served. We love him well, but Jesus loved him best. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church by Rev. Peter Fox. Arrangements by Weymouth funeral Home.



