LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Felton Benton
Felton "Pop" Corinth Benton, 90, of Smithfield passed away on March 8, 2019 in Obici Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Alma Louise Barfield Benton and a granddaughter Tracey Dawn Duncan. "Pop" is survived by his daughters, Judy B. Duncan (Houston) and Joyce B. Crayton (Scotty); son, Ricky C. Benton (Linda); grandchildren, Terry, Stephanie, Jason and Scott; great grandchildren, Clay, Leah and Christopher; and a special friend, Jean Drummond. He was loved by many, he loved the outdoors, spending time on his tractor, hunting, and spending time with his friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, 2 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019
