|
|
Felton "Pop" Corinth Benton, 90, of Smithfield passed away on March 8, 2019 in Obici Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Alma Louise Barfield Benton and a granddaughter Tracey Dawn Duncan. "Pop" is survived by his daughters, Judy B. Duncan (Houston) and Joyce B. Crayton (Scotty); son, Ricky C. Benton (Linda); grandchildren, Terry, Stephanie, Jason and Scott; great grandchildren, Clay, Leah and Christopher; and a special friend, Jean Drummond. He was loved by many, he loved the outdoors, spending time on his tractor, hunting, and spending time with his friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, 2 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019