Fern Elese (Hardage) Marth, longtime Peninsula resident passed away on August 23, 2020. Born and raised in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Fern was a graduate of Bismarck High School and Capital City Business College in Little Rock. While working for the newspaper in Hot Springs, her sister introduced her to Herbert E. Marth who was stationed at the local Army and Navy Hospital. Eventually they married and moved to Virginia where they raised their three children, Herbert E. Marth, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Janis Lynn Lyle (Allen) of Smithfield, and Debra Ann Bristow (Jeffrey) of Poquoson. Later Fern became part of the Thomas Nelson Community College family, ultimately retiring after thirty happy years. Fern loved gardening and playing golf and bridge with friends. She was a remarkable and intelligent woman with uncommon will power and determination. Her faith in The Lord was unshakable. She was dearly loved by all her family members and will be greatly missed.



Fern was predeceased by her parents Fred Cornelius Hardage and Claudia Thomas Hardage, as well as her brother and four sisters. She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Due to COVID restrictions, her memorial service will be private. Please consider a contribution to the Thomas Nelson Community College Educational Foundation in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store