1/1
FERN ELESE (HARDAGE) MARTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FERN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fern Elese (Hardage) Marth, longtime Peninsula resident passed away on August 23, 2020. Born and raised in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Fern was a graduate of Bismarck High School and Capital City Business College in Little Rock. While working for the newspaper in Hot Springs, her sister introduced her to Herbert E. Marth who was stationed at the local Army and Navy Hospital. Eventually they married and moved to Virginia where they raised their three children, Herbert E. Marth, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Janis Lynn Lyle (Allen) of Smithfield, and Debra Ann Bristow (Jeffrey) of Poquoson. Later Fern became part of the Thomas Nelson Community College family, ultimately retiring after thirty happy years. Fern loved gardening and playing golf and bridge with friends. She was a remarkable and intelligent woman with uncommon will power and determination. Her faith in The Lord was unshakable. She was dearly loved by all her family members and will be greatly missed.

Fern was predeceased by her parents Fred Cornelius Hardage and Claudia Thomas Hardage, as well as her brother and four sisters. She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID restrictions, her memorial service will be private. Please consider a contribution to the Thomas Nelson Community College Educational Foundation in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved