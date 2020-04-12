Home

FERNE CHAPMAN Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Ferne Chapman passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 100. She left Bellingham, Washington five years ago to be near her family and resided independently at Colonial Harbor, Yorktown, Virginia. Ferne was preceded in death by her husband Orville Chapman. She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter Joan Bauer ; two grandsons John (Hilary) and Brian (Lindsey) ; eleven great grandchildren Seth, Bennett, Hailey, Anna, Bernadette, Miriam, Hunter, Karolina, Augustine, Joseph, and Avila. Ferne will be laid to rest beside her husband at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham, Washington. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020
