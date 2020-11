FLORENCE ELIZABETH SMITH ANDERSON PASSED ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020. SHE IS SURVIVED BY CHILDREN, CYNTHIA, MORRIS III, AND PETER ANDERSON; GRANDCHILDREN, JASMINE, MORRIS IV, PETER JR, AND MADISON; ALL OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA.



VIEWING WILL BE ON FRIDAY FROM 6:00 - 8:00 PM IN HOWARD FUNERAL HOME. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE ON SATURDAY AT 1:00 PM AT SHEPHERDSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH.



FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WILL BE ENFORCED



