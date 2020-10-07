Florence Ellen McCall Bartley transitioned from this life to life eternal on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Mansfield, TX. She was born on May 25, 1944, in Hampton, Va., the second of six children born to the late Morris Otis and Bennie Earl McCall. The family later moved to Newport News, Va., where she was educated in the city's public school system. She was an honor graduate of George Washington Carver High School class of 1962. After graduating from high school, she began undergraduate studies at Virginia State College (now University), in Petersburg, Va. where she graduated in 1967 as a 2nd Lieutenant.



She spent 13 years in the military, and married Army officer Benjamin Hires in 1974. They welcomed their daughter, Crystal Ellen Hires, in 1976. The union was later dissolved through divorce.



Upon completion of active duty, Florence Joined the U.S. Army Reserves Command for several years, traveled to Texas, and accepted a position with the Internal Revenue Service from which she later retired after 30+ years of service.



Florence met Spencer Michael Bartley in 1999; they were married in 2001. After spending a year in New York they relocated to Texas where they made their home for the next 17 years.



Ellen, as her Texas friends knew her, joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA), Incorporated, Xi Theta Omega Chapter (Arlington) in 1991. Over the years she held several notable positions in the chapter and served as the Cluster Financial Secretary and Regional member of the Keeper of the Door committee. In 2016, Ellen was recognized as a 25-year member of the sorority and also became a Life Member. She spearheaded the ground work that ignited the start of the Arlington Foundation for Excellence in Education, a charitable arm of Xi Theta Omega Chapter which was founded in 2005.



Ellen was one of the founding members of Altrusa SETCER club chartered in January 1997. She served as board president, treasurer, and director and was a member of several committees.



In addition to her parents, Florence Ellen was preceded in death by her brothers, neQiniso Abdullah (Walter O. McCall) and Dr. Maurice H. McCall. She is survived by her husband, Spencer, Mansfield, TX; her daughter, Crystal Hires, Euless, TX; siblings Mozell Y. Davis, Harrisburg, NC, Dr. Alvin C. McCall (Anna Lackschewitz), St. Louis, MO, and Eileen R. F. McCall, Newport News, VA.; four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, three Goddaughters, five nieces, nine nephews, four grandnephews, eight grandnieces, two great-grandnephews, cousins, a host of extended family members, and friends who miss her dearly.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Arlington Foundation for Excellence in Education, The Ellen McCall Bartley Memorial Scholarship, P. O. Box 150301, Arlington, Texas 76015.



