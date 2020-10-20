1/1
Florence Thomas Massey
Florence Thomas Massey, age 94, of Mechanicsville, VA formerly of Providence Forge, VA died October 17, 2020. Florence retired from Citizens and Farmers Bank after 32 years of service. She was a member of West Point United Methodist Church.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband Paul N. Massey, her parents G. Baynum and A. Laura Sutton Thomas, three brothers Bernard, Oscar and Edward Thomas and four sisters Mary Ashburn, Annie Hatch, Marion Slaughter and Countiss Thomas.

She is survived by a daughter Carol M. Didlake (Bill); two grandchildren Tommy Didlake (Kathy) and Cindy Turner (Andy); six great-grandchildren Brady and Lauren Didlake, Savannah, Kayley and Lyndsey Turner, Emily Turner Goin (Trevor); sisters-in-law Virginia Thomas and Ruth Jenkins.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Vincent Funeral Home 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. Interment will follow 1 p.m. in Beulah Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Caregivers, Bon Secours Hospice Team and Pastor Kim.

Memorials may be made to West Point United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 610, West Point, VA 23181 or Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Home
OCT
21
Interment
01:00 PM
Beulah Cemetery
