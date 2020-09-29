Florene Nealy (Carter), age 77, of Newport News, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was a graduate of Westminster High School in South Carolina. Florene was an office manager at EJ Keller Land Surveyor for many years before retiring in 1990. She was an active and beloved member at Temple Baptist Church. Florene was an accomplished jewelry maker, often creating custom designs and selling her work at craft fairs. She also quilted, knitted, baked, decorated cakes, and painted. Florene enjoyed home remodeling, volunteering, and Bible study.



Preceded in death are her husband of 60 years, John Nealy; her parents, Robert Carter and Inez Taylor Carter Holland; her sisters Eva Nell Brown, Vada Smith, Mildred Miller; her brother Eugene Carter; and her son, Edward Nealy. She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Retha and Gene Grice; and her brother, Herschel Carter, of Westminster, SC. Also surviving are her son and his wife, Jess Robert and Mary Ellen Nealy of Yorktown; her daughter Kaye Nealy Pickett of Newport New; her grandchildren and spouses, Danyen and Javon Nealy-Pickett of Evansville, IN, Ethan Pickett and Breanna Williams of Newburgh, IN, and Jenna and AJ Johnson of Yorktown.



Visitation will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Newport News on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6 to 7 PM. A funeral service will be held at Temple Baptist Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Wes Taylor officiating. A reception will follow. A private interment for family will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk on Monday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store