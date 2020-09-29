1/1
Florene Nealy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florene Nealy (Carter), age 77, of Newport News, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was a graduate of Westminster High School in South Carolina. Florene was an office manager at EJ Keller Land Surveyor for many years before retiring in 1990. She was an active and beloved member at Temple Baptist Church. Florene was an accomplished jewelry maker, often creating custom designs and selling her work at craft fairs. She also quilted, knitted, baked, decorated cakes, and painted. Florene enjoyed home remodeling, volunteering, and Bible study.

Preceded in death are her husband of 60 years, John Nealy; her parents, Robert Carter and Inez Taylor Carter Holland; her sisters Eva Nell Brown, Vada Smith, Mildred Miller; her brother Eugene Carter; and her son, Edward Nealy. She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Retha and Gene Grice; and her brother, Herschel Carter, of Westminster, SC. Also surviving are her son and his wife, Jess Robert and Mary Ellen Nealy of Yorktown; her daughter Kaye Nealy Pickett of Newport New; her grandchildren and spouses, Danyen and Javon Nealy-Pickett of Evansville, IN, Ethan Pickett and Breanna Williams of Newburgh, IN, and Jenna and AJ Johnson of Yorktown.

Visitation will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Newport News on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6 to 7 PM. A funeral service will be held at Temple Baptist Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Wes Taylor officiating. A reception will follow. A private interment for family will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Temple Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Interment
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved