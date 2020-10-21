We are blessed to have shared in the life and love of Florine Chatman from Dec. 10, 1940 to Sep. 23, 2020.A native of Hampton, she held jobs with Peninsula Business College, Boise Cascade Company and retired from Hampton University after over 25 years of service. She was a member of Queen Street Baptist Church and several community organizations.She is survived by her son, Michael Chatman and his wife Keshia of Cypress, Texas; one grandson, Kristopher of Cypress, Texas, one aunt, Ada Duncan of Hampton and a host of cousins, godchildren, and friends. Florine is preceded in death by her mother Maltien C. Gaskins.Ms. Chatman's homegoing service will be at 11:00am on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Billy J. Hill of Queen Street Baptist Church will be officiating.In lieu of Flowers, please send a donation to the Florine Chatman Scholarship Fund of Queen Street Baptist Church.