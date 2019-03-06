|
|
Ronnie LaBelle passed away on Wednesday, February 27, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Charles and Willie Kate LaBelle and Sister, Marjorie Simmons. He is survived by his Wife, Faye LaBelle; Children, Holly LaBelle and Bryan LaBelle (Kim); Grandchildren, Chris LaBelle (Kelly), Nick LaBelle, David Wright, and Virginia LaBelle; Great-Grandchildren, Riley and Eli LaBelle; Brother, John T. LaBelle (Gina); a Nephew and two Great Nephews. A Mass will be held Saturday, March 9 at 1:30pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019