Floyd Thomas Clark Jr., 93, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born September 28, 1926 in Wakefield, VA but lived in Hampton most of his life, moving to Suffolk about 20 years ago. Tommy was a graduate of Hampton High School, class of 1944. After high school, he was accepted to the Apprentice School of the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company where he graduated as a Machinist, class of 1951. While working as a machinist, Tommy volunteered as a firefighter at the Wythe fire station and transferring later to the Northampton Fire Station becoming the first paid engineer at that station.
Tommy's entrepreneurial spirit led him to pursue and succeed in numerous business ventures. He never shied away from hard work or long hours to accomplish a goal that would enhance his ability to provide a good and secure life for his family.
Through his love of horses, Tommy was inspired to open Clark Feed Company in Hampton with his wife, June Clark, in 1959. The original mid 19th century wood framed store has stood the test of time and is considered to be a landmark in the Northampton community. Tommy was a great mentor, boss, leader, friend and family to many of the local high school students and others that would come to him looking for an after school or summer part time job. Many went on to work for him for years. He was also known to help some of his employees, who shared his same entrepreneurial spirit, start their own businesses.
Tommy was a member of The James River Hunt. He took great pride in being a member of this equestrian hunt and went on to become a Master of the Hunt until his death. Tommy loved the traditions and formality of the hunts. Proper attire and the attention to details were a must. Tommy attended over 50 consecutive years of the hunting tradition, The Blessing of the Hounds. He and June enjoyed the time spent with the fellow hunt members as they hosted numerous hunt events. In addition to his love of horses, he and June loved boating. Tommy was a member of the United States Power Squadron and The Hampton Yacht Club. He always named each of his boats after his wife, June.
Tommy was a member of the Hampton Kiwanis Club, Hampton Lodge No. 366-Virginia Elks Association, and charter member of Cypress Creek Golf Club of Smithfield, VA. He was also a member of St. Tammany Lodge #5 of Hampton and The Newport News Scottish Rite. Tommy will be remembered as a determined individual with a heart of gold that would do anything for anyone. He will forever be in our hearts.
Tommy is preceded in death by both parents, Floyd T. Clark, Sr. and Mary W. Clark; his wife June J. Clark; and his only child Greg Clark. He is survived by his nephew John M. Sain Jr. (Penny); sister-in-law Barbara Jean Begor, and all of his close family friends at the Clark Feed Store.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a 1 PM private graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held Saturday, June 13, at the Peninsula Memorial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department, 300 Kings Highway, Suffolk, VA 23432, American Cancer Society, 11835 Canon Blvd. Suite A102, Newport News, VA 23606 or Virginia Peninsula Food Bank at 2401 Aluminum Ave. Hampton, VA 23661. Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. Arrangements by W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home.
Master Tommy Clark…Tally Ho! And Good Hunting!
Tommy's entrepreneurial spirit led him to pursue and succeed in numerous business ventures. He never shied away from hard work or long hours to accomplish a goal that would enhance his ability to provide a good and secure life for his family.
Through his love of horses, Tommy was inspired to open Clark Feed Company in Hampton with his wife, June Clark, in 1959. The original mid 19th century wood framed store has stood the test of time and is considered to be a landmark in the Northampton community. Tommy was a great mentor, boss, leader, friend and family to many of the local high school students and others that would come to him looking for an after school or summer part time job. Many went on to work for him for years. He was also known to help some of his employees, who shared his same entrepreneurial spirit, start their own businesses.
Tommy was a member of The James River Hunt. He took great pride in being a member of this equestrian hunt and went on to become a Master of the Hunt until his death. Tommy loved the traditions and formality of the hunts. Proper attire and the attention to details were a must. Tommy attended over 50 consecutive years of the hunting tradition, The Blessing of the Hounds. He and June enjoyed the time spent with the fellow hunt members as they hosted numerous hunt events. In addition to his love of horses, he and June loved boating. Tommy was a member of the United States Power Squadron and The Hampton Yacht Club. He always named each of his boats after his wife, June.
Tommy was a member of the Hampton Kiwanis Club, Hampton Lodge No. 366-Virginia Elks Association, and charter member of Cypress Creek Golf Club of Smithfield, VA. He was also a member of St. Tammany Lodge #5 of Hampton and The Newport News Scottish Rite. Tommy will be remembered as a determined individual with a heart of gold that would do anything for anyone. He will forever be in our hearts.
Tommy is preceded in death by both parents, Floyd T. Clark, Sr. and Mary W. Clark; his wife June J. Clark; and his only child Greg Clark. He is survived by his nephew John M. Sain Jr. (Penny); sister-in-law Barbara Jean Begor, and all of his close family friends at the Clark Feed Store.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a 1 PM private graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held Saturday, June 13, at the Peninsula Memorial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department, 300 Kings Highway, Suffolk, VA 23432, American Cancer Society, 11835 Canon Blvd. Suite A102, Newport News, VA 23606 or Virginia Peninsula Food Bank at 2401 Aluminum Ave. Hampton, VA 23661. Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. Arrangements by W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home.
Master Tommy Clark…Tally Ho! And Good Hunting!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 11, 2020.