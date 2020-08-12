1/1
Floyd Winston Langford Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newport News- Mr. Floyd Winston Langford, Sr., 69, transitioned on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing for Mr. Langford will be held from 1:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666 by Dr. Christopher C. Carter, Sr. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved