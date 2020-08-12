Newport News- Mr. Floyd Winston Langford, Sr., 69, transitioned on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing for Mr. Langford will be held from 1:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666 by Dr. Christopher C. Carter, Sr. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2020.