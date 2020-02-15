|
It is with great sadness that the family of Forrest Dale Tyndall, announces his passing on February 12, 2020, at the age of 61 years.
Forrest was born September 14, 1958, to the late Donald L. and Rose Tyndall. He graduated from Poquoson High School in 1976 and went on to attend East Carolina University where he played football. Forrest loved all sports. He was an avid golfer and spent many days playing at Kiln Creek Golf Club and Williamsburg Golf and Country Club where he was a member. Forrest was a loving, supporting, and caring husband, father, and brother. He truly loved all of his friends and family, and was always the "life of the party".
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rose Tyndall, grandparents, and his beloved dog Kelsey. Forrest is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rosanne Gallagher Tyndall, his daughter, Brittany Tyndall, his son, Sean Tyndall (Molly) and future granddaughter, his sister, Donna Tyndall Jackson (Stephen), and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church 831 Poquoson Ave, Poquoson on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am with interment to immediately follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Diabetes Association.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2020