Frances Maxine Branon Sheek, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Yadkinville, NC, she was a resident of Newport News, VA, for the past 53 years. Frances worked at Weather-Rouge, Gloria Manufacturing and lastly Beneyhat, until retiring at age 72.
She was preceded in rest by her parents, Jim and Laura (Kiger) Branon; her sister, Georgia (Branon) Wooten, all of Yadkinville, NC and her husband, Paul Lee Sheek. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Lynne Hill of Newport News; her son, Anthony Lee Sheek of Gloucester; sister, Nancy Carol (Branon) Hollar; great-nephew, Jimmy Wooten; great-nieces, Laurie Beth (Hollar) Angell and Cheryl Alice (Hollar) Hutchens and their families. As well as her much loved dog, Tippy.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions in her name may be given to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.