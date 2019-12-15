Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Busick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Busick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Busick Obituary
Frances L. Busick passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in Hampton but had been a resident of Newport News for all of her life. Frances was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church, but most of all, she was a caring and devoted mother and friend.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Earl Busick, her parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Ellen Busick Crews, William Earl Busick and Elizabeth Busick Roper; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -