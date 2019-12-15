|
|
Frances L. Busick passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in Hampton but had been a resident of Newport News for all of her life. Frances was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church, but most of all, she was a caring and devoted mother and friend.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Earl Busick, her parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Ellen Busick Crews, William Earl Busick and Elizabeth Busick Roper; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019