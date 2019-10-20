Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Resources
FRANCES DICKSON Obituary
Frances Dickson, 93, of Yorktown, Virginia, was welcomed into the loving arms of God on October 17, 2019. She was a beautiful, loving and caring person of whom it was said "Everyone doesn't like someone, but no one doesn't love Franky." She was born Frances Leon Ivey in Union, South Carolina, on April 4, 1926, and was preceded in death by her husband, John Dickson; daughter, Sherrie Lynn Dickson; parents, James and Mary Ivey; and siblings, Nick Ivey, Aileene Ivey, and JV Ivey. After proudly serving in the US Army during World War II, she married and was a loving and devoted wife and mother to three children. She later enjoyed a career with the US Postal Service. Her passion for many years and at the time of her passing was painting. Many of her works now adorn the homes of appreciative family and friends. She expressed her creativity with her beautiful cake decorations and ceramics. Music was something she also loved, particularly traditional country, gospel, and big band, and she enjoyed playing the guitar and dancing. She was happiest, though, simply being with family and friends.

Missing her more than they can express are her children, James (Kimberly) Vess and Rodney (Teresa) Dickson; grandchildren, Tyler (Kelly) Vess, Heather (Chris) Dean, Christy (Jeff) McCuistion, Billy (Denise) Parker, Mitch (Katie) Metzger; and great-grandchildren, Cameron McCuistion, Kyle McCuistion, Jasper Dean, Otto Dean, Liam Parker, Boden Vess, Grayce Metzger and Beckham Metzger. Numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand- nephews also join in mourning her loss. All of us were blessed beyond words to have had her in our lives.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019
