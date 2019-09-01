|
|
Frances Elizabeth Sabo passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home at The Huntington Assisted Living Facility in Newport News, VA.
Her parents, Alex and Margaret Sabo, her brother, her sister, Patti Grabar, and her dog and friend "Maggie" preceded her in death. She is survived by her three nephews, Mario Grabar, Michael Grabar, and Christopher Grabar of Texas, her uncle, Hardy Cash and his wife Peggy of Hampton, VA, and numerous cousins.
A lifelong resident of Hampton, she graduated from Hampton High School and received a BA degree from St. Leo College. She was hired at NASA Langley Research Center at the early age of 18 and retired after 43 years of service. Fran served as a Program Analyst and was so knowledgeable of the programs she supported. As a result of her expertise, she received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal. She was so proud to be a part of the NASA family and the research that was done there in aeronautics and space. She made many lifelong friends at NASA, especially Pat West, Susan Gorton and Carrie Creedon.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Huntington Assisted Living Facility and the Hampton Home Helpers for their personal and compassionate care. Fran appreciated and felt the love and support provided by her caregivers.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019