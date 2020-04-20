|
Frances Elizabeth Austin Wolf, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 45 years, Robert "Bob" Henry Wolf. Cherishing her memory is daughter, Laura Wolf Hazlewood (Ronald); stepdaughters, Carol Wolf Martin (Ronald) and Nancy Wolf Guilliams (David); and stepson, John Wolf (Nancy). Frances will be greatly missed by her loving grandchildren, Sara Hazlewood Foltz (Tyler), Ryan Hazlewood, Benjamin Martin (Kristin), Daniel Martin (Carmen), Shawn Wolf, Shane Wolf (Donna); and 3 great grandchildren, Leah Foltz, Ayla Martin, and Camille Martin. Frances was a significant part of the lives of her nieces, nephews, extended family, and blessed with many friends from her church. Frances graduated from Hampton High School in 1940 and worked in NASA Langley's travel office until she married Bob on August 6, 1961. Frances shared her talents and love of music by teaching piano and organ to over 150 children and adults, many who went on to have music careers. A life-long Presbyterian, Frances was the last charter member of Wythe Presbyterian Church. At the age of 13, she started playing piano for worship services. What followed was 41 years of faithful service as Church Organist until she retired in 1994. Additionally, she served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher and helped maintain a meticulous history of the church. Frances was an exceptional example of how the light of Christ should shine within us all. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 20, 2020