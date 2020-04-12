|
Frances Elizabeth Blizzard Burrell, 87, in her stylish fashion entered the pearly gates of Heaven, around 9:30 a.m on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Virginia, she was an active member of Saint John Baptist Church, serving in the Pastor's Aide Club, until her illness prevented her from doing so.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents Levi and Virginia Howard Blizzard, son, George A Burrell, and brothers Edward and William Blizzard. Frances is survived by her son, James Antoine Burrell (Juanita) of Ohio; grandchildren, Lynette Hopson (Vernon), Hope Bartlett, and Troy Bartlett, all of Williamsburg, Antoine Burrell of Maryland, and Keona Burrell of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Edward Hopson, Emanuel Bartlett, Andre Holiday, Sean Jackson, Chasity Meekins, and Renae Bartlett; special cousin, William Phillips Jr. and niece, Linda Green, with whom she had special relationships with; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mrs. Burrell may be viewed from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Whiting's Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Williamsburg. Due to the current health pandemic, all attendees are to stay in your vehicles at the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Frances Burrell Fund for Healthcare Professionals, c/o James Burrell, 1232 Penniman Road, Williamsburg, VA. 23185. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020