Frances F. Ford Obituary
Frances F. Ford, 97, of Hendersonville and formerly of Hampton, VA, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Carolina Reserve of Laurel Park. She was born in Clover, VA to the late Robert and Bessie Hastings Fitts. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Roy Thomas Ford, Sr., and her sister and two brothers.

Frances was a member of the Hampton Christian Church, the American Women's Business Association, and the Woman's Club of Hampton. For 13 years, she and her husband ran Roy's Dairy and Soda Shop. Frances also worked for Virginia Electric and Power Company for 42 years. After her husband's death, she ran the volunteer program at Sentara Hospital. Her husband and her boys were the center of her life.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, L. Edward McCurdy and Tom Ford (Carolyn); grandchildren, Lori McCurdy (Linda), Kevin McCurdy, Allison Ford (Ted), and Trey Ford (Kelly); and great-grandchildren, Lexie, Addie, and Bayah.

A memorial service will be held in Hampton, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
