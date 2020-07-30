Frances Brown Graham, 77, of Smithfield passed away at her residence on July 27, 2020. Frances was recognized by all who knew her as a force of life, a person who approached all her endeavors with inextinguishable energy. She was devoted to home, family and friends. She was a champion of the underdog and loved the beauty of nature, which she enthusiastically enhanced as a Master Gardener. Frances was the daughter of the late Levy Brown and Cora Pittman Brown. She was also preceded by her sister Mildred Atkins, and step-father J. Milton Babb. Frances is survived by her loving husband John Laurence Graham; daughter, Catherine Reynolds Hurd; and brother James E Brown (Gayle). Frances was a retired Real Estate Agent and a member of the Cedar Point Ladies Golf Association. She was also a member of the Western Tidewater Golf Association. She was a member of the Smithfield Baptist Church. The family will receive friends and family at Windsor Castle Manor House on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Due to Covid all are ask to wear a mask at the visitation and practice social distancing. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Isle of Wight Christian Outreach. https://iowcop.net/financial-giving/
