Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
York Assembly of God
7826 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Deuell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances I. Deuell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances I. Deuell Obituary
Frances I. Deuell of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Frances was born on January 20, 1929 in Charlottesville, VA.

Frances is proceeded in death by her parents, Matthew W. Thomas and Leila Lee Carver; husband, Jessie J. Deuell, Jr.; her son, Jessie J. Deuell III (Butch); sister, Mildred Lee Thomas Foxwell Strang.

Frances is survived by her three sons, Danny L. Deuell Sr. (Sue), David T. Deuell (Sue) and Terry Deuell (D Celeste); a sister, Betty Jane Cooper; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker and also worked as a supervisor for many years at Maida Development Company,

A Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at York Assembly of God officiated by Rev. Danny L. Deuell, Sr, 7826 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown VA 23692

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now