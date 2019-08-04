|
|
Frances I. Deuell of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Frances was born on January 20, 1929 in Charlottesville, VA.
Frances is proceeded in death by her parents, Matthew W. Thomas and Leila Lee Carver; husband, Jessie J. Deuell, Jr.; her son, Jessie J. Deuell III (Butch); sister, Mildred Lee Thomas Foxwell Strang.
Frances is survived by her three sons, Danny L. Deuell Sr. (Sue), David T. Deuell (Sue) and Terry Deuell (D Celeste); a sister, Betty Jane Cooper; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
She was a homemaker and also worked as a supervisor for many years at Maida Development Company,
A Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at York Assembly of God officiated by Rev. Danny L. Deuell, Sr, 7826 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown VA 23692
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019