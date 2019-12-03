Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church
FRANCES JANE CARDWELL


1936 - 2019
FRANCES JANE CARDWELL Obituary
Frances Jane Cardwell, 83, departed this life on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. Frances was born on June 23, 1936 in Hampton, VA. After graduating from Hampton High School, she worked in civil service for 30 years. She married Charles Robert (Bobby) Cardwell on March 13, 1960. They had two children, Gary Scott and Robert "Larry" Lawrence. Frances was an active member of her church, rarely missing a Sunday service. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending summer days in the OBX with her sisters and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching Sunday night football and was a lifelong Redskins fan.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and William Hurst, Sr.; her husband, Bobby; sister, Sylvia Ferguson; son, Gary and granddaughter, Jacqueline. She is remembered by her son, Larry; sister, Gloria Hurst Leinart; brother, William Hurst, Jr.; grandchildren, Victoria Whitby and Meghan Cardwell and three great grandchildren, Lily, Emma and Josie Whitby along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church by Rev. Robert M. Chapman II with interment in Peninsula Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the church social hall. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Chestnut Memorial Church 1024 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019
