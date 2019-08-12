Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula
Frances K. Smith


1919 - 2019
Frances K. Smith Obituary
Frances K. Smith, 100, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Born in Brooklyn, New York on August 2, 1919, Frances met and married her husband, Morris in New York City. Shortly afterwards, they moved to Newport News, Virginia, where they spent the majority of their married life. Frances was an active member of Adath Jeshurun Synagogue and its Ladies Auxiliary. A loving person, she always kept a stash of candy and chocolate in her refrigerator for visiting grand and great grandchildren. In 2001, the Smiths moved to Minneapolis, MN, to live close to family. Morris Smith passed away in 2007. Frances is survived by her two sons, Dr. Norman S. Smith and Rabbi Mitchell E. Smith, seven grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, in the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2019
