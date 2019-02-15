Frances (Wilkins) Lollar McNew, age 88, passed away at her residence on February 4, 2019. Frances was born on March 23, 1930 in Newport News, VA to the late I.C. and Doris Wilkins. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Lollar and V.H. McNew; daughter, Catherine Lollar-Hart and sisters, Anne Fullman, Margaret Dugger and Betty Lowe. She is survived by her loving son, Bill Lollar. Fran is the dear aunt of Linda (Ron) Holter, David Lowe IV (fiancee' Dee Dee), Doug Fullman, Terry (Bob) Sanchez, James (Teresa) Dugger, Dean (Sara) Dugger, Brenda (Mike) Soltys and great-aunt of many extended family members.Fran graduated as a Nurse from the Medical College of Virgina (VCU) where she was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau sorority for honorary Nurses. She earned her Masters Degree in Nursing from The Ohio State University. Fran went on to become the first President of the Columbus Chapter of and then later received the Golden Achievement Award from Doctors Hospital. Before her retirement from The Ohio State University, she most notably worked in the Cognitive Disorders Clinic and cared primarily for Alzheimer's patients. In 2003 she was elected to the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. In addition to being a world traveler, she was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Woman Group.Her Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 5:00PM at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Rd. Reynoldsburg, OH with Pastor Bob Matthias officiating. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Central Ohio , 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, OH 43215 or, the Life Center at Wesley Ridge Community, 2225 Taylor Park Dr. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary