Frances Lorraine Carter Wilson
1932 - 2020
On August 17, 2020, God in his almighty powers sent his angels on a spiritual mission to bring home for "eternal rest" our beloved Frances Lorraine Carter Wilson, fondly known as "Sis." She answered the Master's call. She was born on March 19, 1932, to the late Lottie M. Sedgwick and Floyd A. Carter, in Tabb, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Walker; brother, John Carter; and sister, Evelyn Dillard. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Bernice Fields (Matthew) and Deloris Dammons; 5 nieces and 4 nephews; special friends, J.C. Wise, Linda Jarmon, Katie Brookes, and Deborah Huggins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. today at Whiting's Funeral Home. A Facebook Live-stream service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020. Please visit www.whitingsfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
AUG
28
Service
10:00 AM
Facebook Live-stream
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
