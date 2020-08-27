On August 17, 2020, God in his almighty powers sent his angels on a spiritual mission to bring home for "eternal rest" our beloved Frances Lorraine Carter Wilson, fondly known as "Sis." She answered the Master's call. She was born on March 19, 1932, to the late Lottie M. Sedgwick and Floyd A. Carter, in Tabb, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Walker; brother, John Carter; and sister, Evelyn Dillard. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Bernice Fields (Matthew) and Deloris Dammons; 5 nieces and 4 nephews; special friends, J.C. Wise, Linda Jarmon, Katie Brookes, and Deborah Huggins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. today at Whiting's Funeral Home. A Facebook Live-stream service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020. Please visit www.whitingsfuneralhome.com
for the full obituary.