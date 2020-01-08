Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Frances Parrish
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Frances M. Parrish


1925 - 2020
Frances M. Parrish Obituary
Our mom, Frances M. Parrish was born June 12, 1925 in Winston Salem, NC to Roy L. and Kathryn Burgess. Her brother James R. Burgess, DVM predeceased her and her husband, our dad, Harold R. Parrish. Mom passed away January 4, 2020. She is survived by her children Belinda P. Gray, Alan Parrish and Kathy P. Minkoff. She is also survived by her daughter in law, Barbara Parrish, her son in law, Larry Minkoff, grandchildren Christopher Parrish (Tira), her granddaughter, Kimi Hille (Kevin) and her great grandchildren, Michael and Makayla Hille and Tyler Parrish ,as well as, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, January 10 at 2:00 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 South Armistead Ave, Hampton, Va. 23669. A graveside service will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to First Church of Christ, Scientist 2808 Kecoughtan Rd Hampton, Va 23608 or .
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020
