Frances Miller Powers passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 89. She lived and worked most of her adult life in Virginia's Tidewater region. Mrs. Powers retired from Verizon as a telephone operator after 26 years of service.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Lee O. Powers after 26 years of marriage. She is survived her children, Kenneth E. Williams, Donald R. Williams and wife Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews; as well as numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens.
The family extends gratitude and admiration to the workers and volunteers of Grace Hospice who provided compassionate care to our mother and us.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2020