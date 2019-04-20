Frances Murray White died on April 19, 2019, at the age of 90. She was a native of Newport News, Va. Frances graduated from Newport News High School, class of 1946 and from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, Lynchburg, Va., Class of 1950. She taught Sciences at Warwick High School from 1950 to 1957.Frances was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a Trustee. She served her community as a member of the Williamsburg-James City County School Board, serving a term as Chairman. Frances was a member of Williamsburg-James City County Regional Library Board. She was a former member of the Hampton Roads Junior League.She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. White, III; parents, Ethel Robertson Murray and Philip W. Murray; brothers, Philip W. Murray, Jr. and David M. Murray; and her beloved Robertson aunts. She held each of them in her heart.Frances is survived by her daughters, Martha W. Goodson and Royden, their children, Emily, Caroline and Charlie; Catherine W. Kelley and Nelson, their children, Allison and Amanda; her sons, Albert L. White IV and his children, Albie, Ann Frances and George; Andrew M. White and Katharyn, their children, Andrew and Elizabeth; and her sister-in-law Anne Forbes Murray and her brother-in-law, Douglas R. Lord."Murph" asks that you remember her by hugging someone who is close to your heart. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary