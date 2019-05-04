Frances Robeson Hedin, age 90, was called into heaven on May 1, 2019. Mrs. Hedin was a native of Newport News, VA and the daughter of the late E.J. and Ruth Robeson. Mrs. Hedin grew up at her beloved Merry Point on the James River where she acquired her lifelong love of the water, country life and of cats. She was a graduate of Newport News High School (1945) and Agnes Scott College (1949) in Decatur, GA. Mrs. Hedin was married to the late Robert L. Amsler and widowed from the late Herbert Hedin. She had resided in Newport News for over three decades until moving to assisted living in Front Royal, VA in 2010.Mrs. Hedin is survived by her daughter, Frances Hail of Crockett, TX; a son, Robert Amsler and his wife, Julie of Catlett, VA; a daughter, Martha "Richie" McGlynn and her husband, John of Madison, Alabama; three grandchildren, Charles Nichol, Jr (Jessica) of Pflugerville, TX, Erin McGlynn of Sparta, Michigan and Kelly McGlynn of Madison, Alabama; four great grandchildren, Charles Nichol, III, Burkley Nichol, Joanna Nichol and Hendrix Nichol.A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park 12750 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23606 on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , https://alz.org/. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary