Frances T. Hooker Obituary
Frances Hooker transitioned to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in Giles County, Tennessee and moved to Virginia in 1952 and she has resided in Newport News since 1958. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Beatrice Tucker Tomerlin, and her two husbands, Walter B. Williams, Sr., and Guy D. Hooker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newport News and regularly attended the Bithynia Sunday School class and the United Methodist Women Circle #4. Frances retired from the banking industry formerly known as Bank of Virginia, now Wells Fargo.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Imogene and John Deuchert, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; brother, W. C. Tomerlin (Joan) of Prospect, Tennessee; three sons, Walter B. Williams, Jr. (Lisa) of Hampton, Richard E. Williams (Cheryl) of Naples, Florida, and Dewitt (Dee) Hooker (Lynn) of Oldsmar, Florida. Frances is also survived by one granddaughter, Misty Martin (Jon) (daughter of Walter Williams, Jr.) of Apache Junction, Arizona, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Frances loved nature, bird watching, her flowers and her walks. She will be missed but she is with her loved ones that preceded her.

Due to the pressing issue of COVID-19, there will be no public services, only a small immediate family graveside service to lay her to rest at Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to those who helped make her final weeks peaceful, Riverside Hospice, 12420 Warwick Blvd., Suite 6E, Newport News, VA 23606, (757) 594-2745.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
