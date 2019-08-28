|
|
Frances Violet Hayward, was called home to eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, August 21, 2019. She was surrounded by her life-long partner, and loving children. She was born on November 30, 1943, in the Bronx New York.
Frances leaves behind, her life-long partner - Raymond D. Outerbridge, her son, Earl M. Rayner Jr., daughter, Darlene F. Zayas and youngest son Damon E. Hayward; her daughter-in-law Suzette J. Rayner, son-in-law Anthony Zayas, grandchildren – Meya C. Rayner, Perry M. Rayner and Justin Zayas. Her oldest sister Mildred Pearl Martin, brother Alfred Tucker and youngest brother Thomas (Tommy) Tucker and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and caring friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from noon to 6:00p.m at the funeral home. A home going celebration will be held at 1:00p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2019