Mrs. Frances Washington Batts of Hampton peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1939 to Oscar and Minerva Washington of Hayes, VA. Frances graduated from T.C. Walker High School in Gloucester and continued her education, earning a BS Degree in Elementary Education from Virginia State University in 1961 and later received an MA Degree in Supervision and Administration from Hampton University. Following graduation from Virginia State, she began a 30 year career teaching grade school children in the public schools of Newport News, VA and in the Houston Independent School District, TX.
She has served the community with several organizations including: Past President of the Hampton Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, the Newport News-Hampton Chapter of the Continental Societies, Inc., Charter member of the Tidewater Chapter the Smart Set, Inc., Past President of Peninsula Pan Hellenic Council, member of Gamma Upsilon Omega chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Ivy Foundation of Hampton, Inc. Frances held life membership with the NAACP, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Virginia State University National Alumni Association. She was very active with the Peninsula Chapter VSUAA and the T.C. Walker Class of 57. Frances was a member of Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church for over 57 years where she has served as a Trustee. She was active with the handbell and senior choirs and worked with the food ministry. She has also served as vice president of the Edith S. Bland Circle in the church.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren (Eleanor), Woodrow (Phyllis) and Royal (Mildred), husbands, Talmadge H. Tabb and William M. Batts, III, and stepdaughter, Lisa Batts Broom. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Tracey Y. Tabb, sister, Jean W. Boyd, goddaughter, Karla Crump-Reeves (Hubert), step-grandchildren, Kersten and Duane Broom and several nephews and nieces to include Gail B. Jones (Allen) and Robert S. Boyd (Gloria) as well as many cousins and a host of relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank you for your prayers, cards, calls, flowers, meals and other acts of kindness. Special thanks to the Medi-Care Staff for their compassionate care and finally special thanks to Howard R. Gibson for his loving acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to either the American Cancer Society or the Virginia State University Foundation, P. O. Box 9071, Petersburg, VA 23806.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 29th, at the funeral home. Due to the Corvid-19 pandemic the funeral service will be private. Friends may view the service on the funeral home website at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th at www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com. Click on the obituary notice for Frances Batts and you will find a link for the video of the funeral service. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 28, 2020.