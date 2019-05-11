|
Francis A. Willis (81) of Saluda, a retired Verizon employee passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Survived by his wife, Judy Willis; daughters, Sharon Bray (Doug), Rhonda Promersberger (Mark); a sister, Kitty Shiflett (Roger); brothers, Vernon Willis, Kenny Willis (Vicki); grandchildren, Matt Bray (Kate), Melissa Scott (Jim) and Aaron Bray; two great grandchildren, Emmie and Effie. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday in Beulah Church, Shacklefords where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, Saluda. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Riverside Convalescent Center, 2960 Chelsea Road, West Point, VA 23181. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019