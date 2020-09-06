1/
Francis Edward (Frank) Hartman
Francis (Frank) Edward Hartman, 79, died after a short illness on July 8, 2020 at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL with his wife, Anna, and children by his side. He was the beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Frank graduated from St. Vincent de Paul School now Peninsula Catholic, the Newport News Apprentice School and the College of W & M. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elizabeth Hartman of Hampton, Bernard (Bunny) Hartman, and David Hartman. He leaves behind two daughters Stephanie Wolf (Louis) and Missi Wilkins (Rich), two sons Tony (Melissa) Hartman, Tim (Nicola) Hartman, and a bonus son, Frankie Wanderer (Shannon), 11 grandchildren, a sister, Peggy Nettles (Bill) of Seaford, brothers James Hartman of Norfolk, Thomas Hartman of Hampton, and Robert Hartman of Houston, TX and many nieces and nephers all who will miss him dearly.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
