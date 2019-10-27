Home

Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
(757) 930-1197
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen's Funeral Home
Williamsburg, VA
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
1950 - 2019
Francis H. Eudailey Jr. Obituary
Francis H Eudailey, Jr. (Frank), 69, of New Kent made his way home October 23rd at the VCU Critical Care Center in Richmond, VA. Frank was born January 19th, 1950 in Chase City, VA to Francis H Eudailey, Sr and Lillie (Jones) Sherrett.

Frank was an amazing man who was not only a motorcycle riding, joke cracking, muscle car driving, gun toting, buffalo chicken dip making, 23-year veteran for the Navy, but also a Husband, Father, Papa, Uncle, Brother and Friend. He loved to surround himself with family and always put others before himself. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at the Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, VA and was an instructor at Fortis College in Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie and his grandson, Andrew. Frank is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nanci, the love of his life; daughter, Tonna and son, Ashe; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson; father, Francis Eudailey Sr; sisters, Virginia Keasey and husband, Scott, Kathy Nader and husband Phil; brothers, Ronnie, Tim and wife Kayla, Dan & Renate; and a host of nieces, nephews and family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday October 30th from 6-8pm at Nelsen's Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. Graveside service with Military Honors on October 31st at 10am at the Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, Va. Online condolences may be shared at [email protected]
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
