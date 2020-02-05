Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA
Francis Lucian Bagli Jr.


1937 - 2020
Francis Lucian Bagli Jr. passed away on January 31, 2020 from complications related to late stage Alzheimer's. Frank was born in Baltimore, MD, September 10, 1937 to Dr. Francis Lucian and Elizabeth O'Connor Bagli. The youngest of 4 children, Vincent, Josephine and Margaret, Frank was the tall one, a gentleman with the easy smile, precocious nature, and quiet deep faith.

He took great joy in serving others at St. Bedes Church, Faith in Action and Meals on Wheels, where he took the time to get to know and listen to all the people on his route personally. He was often late coming back home because, "folks just wanted to chat". He relaxed by working on his HO gauge train layouts and enjoyed sharing it with his family and the neighborhood kids over the years. A voracious reader, Frank enjoyed his regimen of the Wall Street Journal, Daily Press, New York Times Sunday, and just about any, "properly footnoted", non-fiction.

Frank left Baltimore in 1963 with a degree from Loyola University Maryland, his devoted wife Lynn Helen DeLalio, a new child, and toward a career in banking. He and Lynn raised their three sons in Farmingdale and Huntington New York. During his banking career he earned a Master's Degree from Stonier School of Banking from Rutgers University, and later retired from Bank Leumi. He and Lynn have spent the last 30 years as part of the Williamsburg, Virginia Community.

Whether it was driving to Baltimore or hosting friends at their home in Williamsburg, Frank loved and took great pride in his family and the friendships he and Lynn built along the way. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, sons Frank, Paul and Deris, their wives Lori, Amy, and Sue in addition to 6 treasured grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Devin, Hannah, Jack and Brennan.

A visitation will take place from 5-8pm on Friday, February 7th, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, February 8th, at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meals on Wheels (Mealsonwheelsamerica.org), 1789 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg; (); or Faith in Action, 354 McLaws Circle, Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020
