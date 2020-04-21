Home

Francis "Frank" Royalty passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 in Newport News. He was 89.

Mr. Royalty was born in Shelbyville, KY, the youngest of six. He entered the Air Force after high school and traveled the world before settling in the Hampton Roads area in 1970 with his wife of 55 years, Lois, who preceded him in 2006.

He is survived by his two children, Patricia Stinnette of Purcellville, VA; and Larry Royalty of Las Cruces, NM. He is also survived by brother James Royalty of Radcliff, KY; three granddaughters, Crystal Rath of Braidwood, IL, Amanda Groves of Dwight, IL, and Rikki Elizabeth Stinnette of Purcellville, VA; and two great-grandchildren.

Due to current circumstances, the family will hold a private service at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Printing House for the Blind.

Arrangements by W.J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
